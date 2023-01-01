KZSM—Looking back, looking forward

Happy New year from your True Community Radio station, where we are celebrating an anniversary as well as a new year. Tomorrow, January 2, begins our sixth year of broadcasting the many voices of our community, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can still hear some of the voices that began that journey with us in 2017; check the schedule below for days and times of “Revolving Door,” “Vinyl Confessions,” “Rock Your Face,” “Metal Mark Live,” “Into the Grey,” “We the People,” and “The Blitz.”

We fondly remember other voices from our early days that are no longer broadcasting live but helped create the vibrant, eclectic programming that reflects and expresses our unique community.

On “The Slanted Sandwich,” hosts Lauren Hoffman and Robert Ratliff presented weird news stories and mysterious accounts, adding a twist of humor and even sampling unusual lunch fare for their listeners. Host Jeremiah Wilkerson offered “everything from the world of professional wrestling” on “Shattered Glass.” One of his interviews, with Thunder Rosa, has grown into a career, managing Mission Pro Wrestling. On “The Rainbow Flower Power,” Rebecca Doll evoked the spirit of the 60s with music and occasional commentary, reminding listeners to “remember, I love you.”

Space precludes describing all the shows in our archive, but titles alone convey the variety that exemplifies the community we serve. “Anything but Soccer,” “Back to the Movies,” “Cosmic Grooves,” “Martian Mommy,” “Mystery Train,” “Reggae Rise Up,” and “Style Wars,” and more all began the KZSM broadcast journey with us.

Some shows from our early days can still be heard. Tuesdays from noon to 2, “Indigenous Freedom Radio” brings music, interviews, and “news from Indian Country” from host Gene Randall, an elder of the San Marcos indigenous community. For night owl jazz fans, Meredith McCann Murray host a “Jazz Journey” at 4 a.m. Saturdays, featuring classics from the golden age of American jazz, the 50s and 60s. Sundays 2 to 4 p.m. brings “Roots and Branches,” a show that “travels the highways, byways, streets and back alleys of music to bring you the best from Texas and the world.” Host Tony Wilson passed away in September 2022, but his voice remains with us.

The broadcasts we’ve presented throughout the years show the range of our programming. And there’s room for much more. If you have an idea for a show, contact us at KZSMSan-Marcos@gmail.com.