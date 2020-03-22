KZSM—Updates and Entertainment 24/7 Sun, 03/22/2020 - 12:00am We at KZSM.org are doing everything in our power to help and support our community during this unprecedented COVID-19 emergency. We will be broadcasting News Specials daily at noon, featuring live interviews with officials from San Marcos, Kyle, and Hays County. We will also read press releases and bulletins as ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about KZSM—Updates and Entertainment 24/7