Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

KZSM—Updates and Entertainment 24/7

Sun, 03/22/2020 - 12:00am

We at KZSM.org are doing everything in our power to help and support our community during this unprecedented COVID-19 emergency. We will be broadcasting News Specials daily at noon, featuring live interviews with officials from San Marcos, Kyle, and Hays County. We will also read press releases and bulletins as ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020