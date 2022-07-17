KZSM — ‘Latin Energy’ is all around us

KZSM.org applauds another new addition to our exciting line-up of shows created by and for our diverse community. “Latin Energy,” hosted by DJ Alpha (Josh Gomez) now broadcasts Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. This mix show celebrates Latin culture through music. As DJ Alpha explains, “our goal is to connect all people to the Latin culture and the community of San Marcos. We will cover some topics that involve the Latino community and strive to support Latino owned businesses and events.”

Though it cannot always be seen, Latin Energy is all around us, and music can charge the listeners with that energy for whatever their day requires. “I imagine people cleaning their home while listening, dancing with the Swiffer. I imagine college students tuning in to unwind. I imagine people at the river enjoying the day and the jams.”

“Latin Energy” will encompass a full range of genres, including Tejano, Salsa, Merengue, Rhumba, Latin Freestyle, Cumbia, Reggaeton, Bachata and more. The first show aired this past Thursday, creating “an all-out party vibe” with the help of another local DJ, Jo-G. This coming Thursday, DJ Alpha will choose songs featured in movies and reflect on their influence in his own life.

“DJ Alpha” is an alter ego Gomez created at age twelve. The DJ persona is an “energetic, outgoing party-starter who plays for the crowd,” while “Josh is a bit more reserved— more of a people-watcher or observer.” A video of Grandmaster Flash in his kitchen with his turntables sparked his ambition to become a DJ. He bought turntables, a mixer, and headphones and “practiced until my ears were ringing or my mother yelled.” As he grew older, he began performing at birthday parties and school dances. Later on he began hosting a Latin Energy show on KNON, a non-profit, listener-supported radio station in Dallas. As a student at Texas State, he continued to DJ around town for clubs, bars, and events, and in 2014 was named Best Local DJ by “Study Breaks” Magazine.

Gomez is “excited to finally get an opportunity to host my own show. I have been waiting for a chance to have a platform that will allow me to support my San Marcos community and its artists. Community radio has been so influential in my life,” he continues. “It works best when the community supports it back. Support community radio. Support San Marcos.”