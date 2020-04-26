KZSM — Living the altered reality with you

We at KZSM.org are learning to live with an altered reality while maintaining our mission to serve the community.

In direct response to the COVID-19 emergency, we broadcast a news special every weekday from noon to 1 p.m. On 30 broadcasts so far, we report the latest local, national, and international statistics on the pandemic. But we also provide insights that you can’t get anywhere else, with live interviews with local officials and experts, including Mayor Jane Hughson, County Judge Ruben Becerra, and Dr. Lee Johansson, Chief Medical Officer at Christus Santa Rosa San Marcos. Some of our specials focus on specific concerns such as the challenges of schooling at home or the effects of social distancing on the arts.

For the other hours of the day, KZSM.org offers music and talk to entertain and enlighten you. To accommodate our own altered reality, some of our hosts broadcast remotely from home, and others record their shows ahead of time. Still others come to the studio, sanitize their microphones and other equipment, and continue our tradition of live programming, often with special guests calling in.

For instance, Thursday, April 30, will feature a new show, Professor Paul's One Hit Wonders, hosted by Paul Wilson, musician and Texas State philosophy instructor, along with Steve Jones, at 3 p.m. On his 5-7 p.m. wrestling show, Shattered Glass Radio, host Jeremiah Wilkerson will interview Nikita Koloff, “The Russian Nightmare.” Now retired, Koloff held multiple championship and has had one of the most legendary, storied careers in professional wrestling.

Still later on Thursday, from 8-10 p.m. host Dave Wendel will Rock Your Face with his own eclectic blend of music, and from 10 until midnight our legendary Metal Mark Moniz, the Godson of Heavy Metal, features “the music that you love so much.”

The noon news special, along with many of our other shows, is available as a podcast. Go to KZSM.org and click on the white “expand” arrow in the lower left corner of the KZSM logo. Click the red menu on the upper left, click on “Podcasts,” then select “KZSM.org News Specials” and scroll down to today’s date. As a self-supporting non-profit, we also are feeling the economic effects of COVID-19. To help sustain our programming, find the “donate” button on our website, KZSM.org. Tune in, stay in, help out.