KZSM — News for seniors and all

We at KZSM.org are happy to return to these pages to keep you informed about our programming, our operations, and ways you can be involved with your true community radio station.

This Thursday, March 3, at 2 p.m., you can tune in to one of our newest shows, “SeniorCentric.” Though aimed at the older members of our community, this broadcast features information and commentary that can benefit everyone. As host Dr. Marianne Reese explains, the show incorporates “two human qualities—curiosity and caring.” She wants to demolish a couple of “old, harmful cliches”: “curiosity killed the cat,” and “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks.” Instead, she will “work on people developing curiosity and caring not only for others but for themselves.”

The first segment of “SeniorCentric,” “On Your Health,” will feature “research-based information that, if a people applied it to their own lives, could change, and would change the quality of their lives and maybe their longevity as well,” she explains.

“On Your Health” will stimulate curiosity as well as foster self-care. She plans to “provide just enough information to make people want to be curious and investigate further.” The second segment of “SeniorCentric”. “Do You Know, or Have You Ever Wondered” also addresses curiosity, with short bits of timely information that might be fun or interesting. A third segment covers upcoming community events.

The broadcast grows directly out of Reese’s role as director of Life Long Learning, a city-wide program of classes and other activities for seniors that she founded in 2014. Courses held in venues around the city include arts, crafts, history, literature, and practical advice. For more information and a full list of courses, visit www.lllsanmarcos.org. Becky Duval Reese, As

Becky Duval Reese, Associate Director of LifeLongLearning, will appear regularly on “SeniorCentric” to ask questions and add her own perspective to her sister’s. “She wants to be Ed McMahon to my Johnny Carson,” says Reese. Duval Reese’s background as an art historian and former director of the El Paso Museum of Art provides a humanities perspective to balance her sister’s science background.

Thursday’s broadcast will also feature Rhonda Thompson, Hays County Coordinator for the Capital Area Agency on Aging. She will talk about the Agency’s programs, including wellness training and funding and support for seniors caring for grandchildren.

Tune in Thursday at 2 p.m. to share curiosity and caring with Reese and her guests.