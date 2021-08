KZSM.org, together with our partners the Main Street Program of the City of San Marcos and the innovative event management company Apogee Presents, proudly announces the second concert of our Kissing Alley Summer Series, Thursday, August 19, from 7-10 p.m. featuring the Johnathans. The Johnathans are an “oldies” band specializing in ...

