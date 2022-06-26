KZSM — Sharing music from the heart

Each day of the week at KZSM.org, you can hear a unique music show that you won’t find anywhere else—an expression of the DJ’s personal experience with the music they love and want to share.

Mondays from 7-8 p.m. you can enjoy our newest show, “Music Medicine.” Host Whit plays “anything from Bach to Lil Uzi.” She believes in the power of music to heal and to open minds to different types of music.

Tuesdays from 8-10 p.m., Jim Wagner also offers listeners comfort with “Smooth Honey Bear Blues.” “I’ll give them something to help get them through the night—smooth, sweet, and just a little familiar.”

Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m., Jeff Jones celebrates “the greatest era of music in America”— the late 1950s and early 1960s on “No Words—Jazz.” He draws on his own extensive music collection for his playlists, always looking for new discoveries.

Thursdays from 10 p.m. to midnight you can listen to a KZSM legend on “Metal Mark Live.” Host Mark Moniz began sharing his passion for heavy metal on KIND radio in 1997. Here on KZSM.org, he plays “the old school and the new school metal” and sometimes hosts live bands.

You can hear very different live performances on Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. with “Texas River Tonk.” Blake Farrar “grew up on a cotton farm just south of Lubbock—I’ve listened to country music all my life.” He plays “contemporary artists mixed with classic country songs” and hosts artists who are playing locally.

Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m. “Limey’s Lass” hosts “Celtic Corner,” playing a range of Celtic music, from lively reels to heart rending ballads, indulging her love of bagpipes at least once on every show.

Sundays 2 to 4 p.m. brings “Roots and Branches,” a show that “travels the highways, byways, streets and back alleys of music to bring you the best from Texas and the world.” His shows have been encores recently because of health issues, but host Tony Wilson hopes to return to the DJ Booth in the fall and is already creating playlists.

With each of these unique shows, our DJs demonstrate their depth of experience with the music they love. If you, also, have a passion you would like to share, visit our website or our Facebook page KZSM.org True Community Radio in San Marcos TX|Facebook, or email KZSMSanMarcos@gmail.com.

KZSM LIVE BROADCAST SCHEDULE

SUNDAY

6 A.M. - 7 A.M.

Sunrise Soul Food - Carole

11 A.M. - NOON

Veterans Hour - Diesel Dee & Steady Steve

NOON - 2 P.M.

Philosophy & Popular Music - Paul Wilson

4 P.M. - 5 P.M.

The Personhood Project (4 th Sunday) - Aaron Howard

5 P.M. – 7 P.M.

Revolving Door - Rob Roark

7 P.M. – 8 P.M. Raices - Cathy Lara

Raices - Cathy Lara

9 P.M. – 10 P.M.

Lance Vibratto Astronaut Attorney - Garrett Buss & friends

MONDAY

11 A.M. – NOON

Freethought Radio - Dan Barker & Annie Laurie Gaylor (Recorded)

4 P.M. – 6 P.M.

Sid’s Place - Sid Braverman

7 P.M. – 8 P.M.

Music Medicine - Whitney Blanford

9 P.M. – 10 P.M.

The Mop Tops & the King (Recorded) - Steven Chelmsford

10 P.M. – MIDNIGHT

Vinyl Confessions - The Wiz

TUESDAY

4 P.M. – 5 P.M.

Bookmarked – Priscilla & Guests

6 P.M. – 8 P.M.

Rock Your Face - Dave Wendel

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Smooth Honey Bear Blues - Jim Wagner

WEDNESDAY

10 A.M. – 11 A.M.

No Words - Jazz with JJ - Jeff Jones

THURSDAY

2 P.M. - 3 P.M.

SeniorCentric (1 st Thursday) Marianne Reese & Guests - Appreciating Classical Music (4th Thursday) Patsy Liao

7 P.M. - 8 P.M.

Reel Movies - Josh Davis & Guests

10 P.M. – MIDNIGHT

Metal Mark Live - Metal Mark

FRIDAY

10 A.M. – NOON

Into the Gray - Ray Howard

NOON - 2 P.M.

Texas River Tonk - Blake Farrar

3 P.M. - 4 P.M.

Science Stories (every other Friday) Mateo Garcia

6 P.M. – 7 P.M.

Creator’s Corner (1 st & 2 nd ) Friday - Mandi Miller

7 P.M. – 8 P.M.

We the People - Rob Roark & Quad-D

8 P.M. – 10 P.M.

Friday Night with Care-DJ Care

SATURDAY

11 A.M. - NOON

The Blitz - Damian & Guests

NOON – 2 P.M.

Celtic Corner - Limey’s Lass