KZSM — Sharing San Marcos sports news

KZSM, your true community radio station, proudly partners with this newspaper to keep you informed about all aspects of life in San Marcos and beyond. Every Thursday at 5 p.m., we now bring you “On the Record Sports,” a weekly podcast hosted at Black’s BBQ by the Daily Record sports staff.

Daily Record Sports Editor Drew King, along with co-hosts Jude McClaren and DeShaun Hartley, invite San Marcos sports personalities to Black’s on Wednesdays to enjoy barbecue and talk sports. The guest (or guests) might be a coach, player, administrator or even a broadcaster — someone King or Hartley met covering sports for the Daily Record. Tune in Thursday to meet the San Marcos sports figures they encountered this week!

Producer McClaren describes the show as “a casual conversation about the guest we’re having on and the team they’re a part of.” The open format allows for wide-ranging, in-depth discussions. “We get to dive into unusual topics,” he explains, “and we get to talk about sports for almost an hour. For me that’s awesome.”

“I think probably the most interesting guest we’ve had is Texas State Athletic Director Don Coryell,” McClaren continues. Setting up an interview with the newly appointed Athletic Director was an achievement in itself, and a one-on-one conversation with King allowed Coryell to “dive into the specifics of the department and its direction moving forward,” according to McClaren.

“My favorite part is the atmosphere,” he continues. I feel like we’ve really created a fun show that has an inviting vibe with quality content.” Black’s BBQ presents an “interesting” challenge for producer McClaren, who has to adjust sound levels for conversations in a busy restaurant, but “it makes the end product that much more satisfying and adds a bit of ambience.”

McClaren, a senior Electronic Media and Mass Communications major at Texas State, provides the equipment and produces the show. Sports Editor King serves as the main host who opens and closes the show; Hartley asks questions throughout the broadcast. All three co-hosts have extensive experience of a variety of sports: McClaren played football in high school, King played basketball as a hobby, and Hartley played basketball at Johnson High School in San Antonio.

We’re happy to welcome all three of these talented co-hosts to our KZSM family and to offer our listeners a unique insight into our San Marcos sports scene.