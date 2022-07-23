KZSM — The story of a program host

The varied backgrounds of our KZSM.org program hosts reflect the diversity of our vibrant, creative community. On Mondays from 4-6 p.m., you can hear unique voices from Brooklyn via North Carolina on “Sid’s Place,” a wide-ranging celebration of “oldies” with some current events commentary included for contrast.

Host Sid Braverman has “been recording music since I was twelve--off the radio for my personal collection of old reel-to-reel tapes.” His passion for collecting music began in his native Brooklyn but developed into a radio show about twelve years ago when he moved to North Carolina and discovered Carolina Gold Public Radio. He created an oldies show for them and later adapted the show for our KZSM.org community radio format.

Sid’s oldies include some 40s tunes, but mainly hits from the 50s, 60s, 70s, with a few selections from the last decades of the twentieth century. Those memorable du-wops from the late 50s and early 60s are among his favorites, along with Chuck Berry, the Beatles, and other performers from that period. Host Sid hopes that “maybe the music takes listeners back to some wonderful era.”

Since the pandemic began in 2020, Sid has been broadcasting from home, where his wife Ellen offers commentary and occasional poetry from the comfort of their kitchen. Ellen is no stranger to media, having hosted a public television interview show in Asheville, North Carolina. Like Sid, she adapted her show for KZSM after moving to San Marcos. On “The Ellen B. Show,” she “tried to cover all aspects what we’re facing today,” interviewing “all kinds of people--political candidates and just ordinary people. They always came up with something unique,” she recalls.

When the pandemic made it difficult to meet potential guests, Ellen retired her interview show and now serves as co-host on Sid’s show. “All I have to do is comment--I have it easy.” “She adds a lot of nice color,” Sid explains. “We banter back and forth,” Ellen says, “we have a good time, and we’re hoping it lightens people up a little—it lightens us up.” After over fifty years of marriage, banter comes easily.

“Community radio is important as a creative outlet,” Sid points out. “The station offers a lot of subjects and a lot of local talent to the listener, and I think that makes a difference. “It’s local,” Ellen adds, “and local ties people into the community.”