Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
KZSM — Volunteer opportunities for a new year

KZSM — Volunteer opportunities for a new year

Sun, 01/17/2021 - 5:00am

We at KZSM.org are beginning our fourth year of live-streaming programming. Our family of volunteers gives their time, thought, and talent to keep up our mission to educate, engage, enlighten, and entertain. We come from all backgrounds, and range in age from twenties to seventies. Together we laugh, learn, and ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021