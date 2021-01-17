KZSM — Volunteer opportunities for a new year Sun, 01/17/2021 - 5:00am We at KZSM.org are beginning our fourth year of live-streaming programming. Our family of volunteers gives their time, thought, and talent to keep up our mission to educate, engage, enlighten, and entertain. We come from all backgrounds, and range in age from twenties to seventies. Together we laugh, learn, and ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about KZSM — Volunteer opportunities for a new year