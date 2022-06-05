KZSM — Words for our community

As your true community radio station, KZSM. org showcases the creativity of our city and our region through our broadcasting. “Revolving Door” (Sundays 6-8 p.m.), “Texas River Tonk” (Fridays noon-2 p.m.), “Metal Mark Live” (Thursdays 10 p.m. to midnight), and other shows feature live performances in our storefront studio as well as recordings. But creative expression takes many forms, and KZSM.org also celebrates the rich variety of poetry produced in our area.

One of our newest shows, “The Personhood Project,” features interviews with established poets and discussions of works by incarcerated writers. Hosted by Aaron Hand, the show airs at 4 p.m. on the last Sunday of every month. According to co-creator Brooke Pillifant, having their work valued and acknowledged “brings personhood back to incarcerated writers” and helps them accept their jail time as “part of their story but not as the overarching piece that defines them as a human.”

“Bookmarked” (Tuesdays 4-5 p.m.) regularly features poets among a variety of broadcasts about books of all kinds, with guests including authors, experts, and enthusiastic, astute readers. At the beginning of the pandemic, seven local poets read from work they wrote in response to the crisis in a two-hour special broadcast created to help listeners process anxiety and stress through language.

On another broadcast, Young People’s Poet Laureate Naomi Shihab Nye read from and discussed “Everything Comes Next: New and Collected Poems.” The San Antonio native visits schools to foster creativity in children and adults. “If we trust in the words and their own mysterious relationships to one another,” she writes, “they will help us find things out.” “Bookmarked” also featured another San Antonio poet, Texas Poet Laureate Carmen Tafolla, reading from her “New and Selected Poems.”

Most recently “Bookmarked” has partnered with the San Marcos Public Library to extend the outreach of “When the River Speaks,” a community published poetry and art anthology. Our March 22 broadcast featured local poets Daniel Hannon and E. D. Watson, two of the creators of the journal, reading their own work along with poems from the most recent issue. The journal’s mission, “to highlight talent in our community and celebrate the diversity of our voices,” aligns perfectly with our own mission at KZSM.org, and work from the journal will be a regular feature on “Bookmarked.” You can learn more about the journal at http://www.whentheriverspeaks.com/ and email your submission to submissions4wtrs@ gmail.com.

KZSM LIVE BROADCAST SCHEDULE

SUNDAY

6 A.M. - 7 A.M.

Sunrise Soul Food - Carole

11 A.M. - NOON

Veterans Hour - Diesel Dee & Steady Steve

NOON - 2 P.M. Philosophy & Popular Music - Paul

Philosophy & Popular Music - Paul Wilson

4 P.M. - 5 P.M.

The Personhood Project (4 th Sunday) - Aaron Howard

6 P.M. – 8 P.M.

Revolving Door - Rob Roark

9 P.M. – 10 P.M.

Lance Vibratto Astronaut Attorney - Garrett Buss & friends

MONDAY

11 A.M. – NOON

Freethought Radio - Dan Barker & Annie Laurie Gaylor (Recorded)

4 P.M. – 6 P.M.

Sid’s Place - Sid Braverman

7 P.M. – 9 P.M.

Dead Air Radio - Vance Osborne

9 P.M. – 10 P.M.

The Mop Tops & the King (Recorded) - Steven Chelmsford

10 P.M. – MIDNIGHT

Vinyl Confessions - The Wiz

TUESDAY

4 P.M. – 5 P.M.

Bookmarked – Priscilla & Guests

6 P.M. – 8 P.M.

Rock Your Face - Dave Wendel

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Smooth Honey Bear Blues - Jim Wagner

WEDNESDAY

10 A.M. – 11 A.M.

No Words - Jazz with JJ - Jeff Jones

THURSDAY

NOON – 1 P.M.

SMTX School Talk - Anne Halsey & Guests

2 P.M. - 3 P.M.

SeniorCentric (1 st Thursday) Marianne Reese & Guests - Appreciating Classical Music (4th Thursday) Patsy Liao

5 P.M. - 6 P.M.

On the Record Sports (Recorded) - Drew King, DeShawn Hartley & Jude McClaren

7 P.M. - 8 P.M.

Reel Movies - Josh Davis & Guests

8 P.M. – 9 P.M.

Music Medicine - Whitney Blanford

10 P.M. – MIDNIGHT

Metal Mark Live - Metal Mark

FRIDAY

10 A.M. – NOON

Into the Gray - Ray Howard

NOON - 2 P.M.

Texas River Tonk - Blake Farrar

3 P.M. - 4 P.M.

Science Stories (every other Friday) Mateo Garcia

6 P.M. – 7 P.M.

Creator’s Corner (1 st & 2 nd ) Friday - Mandi Miller

7 P.M. – 8 P.M.

We the People - Rob Roark & Quad-D

8 P.M. – 10 P.M.

Friday Night with Care- DJ Care

SATURDAY

11 A.M. - NOON

The Blitz - Damian & Guest

NOON – 2 P.M.

Celtic Corner - Limey’s Lass

2 P.M. – 4 P.M.

Indigenous Freedom Radio Uncle Gene