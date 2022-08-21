KZSM — You can create community radio

Our programming at KZSM.org expresses the diversity and creativity that make our community special. And we serve the needs of our community with everything from timely public service announcements to live music sets from local performers. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, we also are sustained by that community. We are staffed entirely by volunteers and supported entirely by grants, underwriting, and donations. You can help sustain us and become a member of our KZSM family by volunteering, underwriting, or donating.

You might share your interests or your passion for a particular kind of music by hosting your own radio show. Our schedule has room for almost anything you might think of, but we’re actively seeking programs about health and wellness, food, and the environment. And shows featuring reggae, bluegrass, or world music would enhance the diversity of our music offerings.

If you’re daunted by the thought of facing a microphone, you can still contribute to true community radio in many other ways. You can learn to produce and edit radio shows using our mixer board and software. Given the multiple computers and hundreds of sound files we must maintain, we always need IT help. If you like working with people, you could help get the word out about the station with a marketing campaign of your own. Or you might help plan a fundraising party. Or . . . talk to us and create your own opportunity. You might even consider helping to steer the station by serving on the Board of Directors of our parent corporation, the San Marcos Texas Community Radio Association.

If, like many people, you have no spare time to volunteer, you, your business, or your organization can support community radio by underwriting one of our shows. A monthly donation of $50 supports a 1-hour weekly show, and a promotional message about the donor’s business runs four times during the hour. Sometimes, the underwriter has a connection with the show. The Wittliff Collections at Texas State underwrite “Bookmarked” (Tuesdays 4-5 p.m.), and The San Marcos Art League underwrites “Creator’s Corner” (first and second Fridays 6-7 p.m.). You can find a show you’d like to underwrite, or you can arrange a sponsorship to support the station.

Finally, you can help sustain our programming with the “donate” button on our website, KZSM.org. To learn more about any of these options, contact us at KZSMSanMarcos@gmail.com.