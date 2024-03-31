KZSM: Celebrating Our Environment and Our Community Tuesdays (and Every Day)

Whether you’re observing a traditional Easter or enjoying this lavish Texas spring in your own way, we at KZSM 104.1 FM and KZSM.org wish you all the joy of the season. This spring and all year round, we showcase our environment and our community with special broadcasts every Tuesday during the 11 o’clock hour.

From 11 a.m. to noon on the last Tuesday of every month, “Bluebonnet Mountains” celebrates both community and the environment. Hosted by Vanessa Velasquez, this new show features interviews with women agricultural workers cultivating hemp. She explains: “women gathering to talk and take care of each other is a lost ancient practice that is vital as we step into these stages of life where we are growing up, having children and providing for ourselves and family; it creates the village we all need to keep the world spinning.”

From 11:30 a.m. to noon on the second Tuesday of every month, Diane Wassenich of the San Marcos River Foundation hosts “Wonderful World,” featuring news and information about our river and our beloved Hill Country. “I hope our listeners will learn something wonderful and new about what is going on locally that affects their very own environment that they experience every day” she explains. On her next show, she will interview Robert Mace, head of the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State, about his new book, “Groundwater Sustainability.” Following up on a 50-year-old book about Texas springs, he and others used modern science techniques to check those springs. Sadly, about a third of them are now dry.

“San Marcos In Focus” extends our community programming to the third Tuesday of the month, as each broadcast spotlights a different department of the City of San Marcos. City employees talk with host Rob Roark about what is important to their department. So far this year, Rob has talked with Amy Kirwin Thomaides from Resource Recovery about this year's river cleanup opportunities and ways to dispose of and recycle your spring cleaning. Bridget LaVigne from the Emergency Management team explained how to prepare for the upcoming solar eclipse and how to stay safe during fire and flood seasons. If you have questions or topics you’d like city employees to address, email KZSMsanmarcos@ gmail.com.

And remember to tune in Tuesdays at 11 a.m. to appreciate our ever-changing, ever-growing community and our environment.