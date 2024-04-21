KZSM FUNdraiser Concert at The Railhouse in Kyle

On Sunday afternoon, April 28 from 3 to 8 p.m., up the highway at exit 213, is an event so awesome it will be difficult to wait that long.

The Railhouse Bar in Kyle is hosting our KZSM Spring FUNdraiser on the outdoor stage, featuring six different acts, all friends of KZSM LPFM 104.1/KZSM.org. You’ve probably heard them played and interviewed on KZSM.

Richard Watson, Melissa Engleman, Heather Bishop with Danny Grochow, Wendy Colonna, Scott Collins, and White Label Analog will all be giving their time, their talent, and their all in an effort to raise some funds for us, your True Community Radio station, so that we may continue to be your True Community Radio Station.

For the price of a ticket donation, you get an entire afternoon of fabulous talent at the mic and the opportunity to support us, as we support you every day with our programming. Tickets for the event begin at $10 and are available at the door the day of the event. For advance tickets, go to Railhousebar.com, scroll down to the April 28 event, and click on it.

Available for purchase will be $1 raffle tickets that give you the chance to win one of two prizes. We have the Nintendo Switch Ltd, (sold out in stores) donated by Money & More Pawn of Kyle, and a custom carved guitar (work by Siren Design TX) donated by Rock It Science Guitar Repair, Blue Computer Solutions, and Siren Design TX.

Onsite that afternoon to capture your fun, you’ll be able to order and pose for pictures with the entertaining Photo Booth trailer, Amurica TX! (www.amuricatx. com). The bands will have music, T-shirts, and souvenirs available, and of course KZSM will have a table as well. The Railhouse offers pizza, calzones, and more from Pizza Leon; Jalisco styled birria from Sabor Tapatio; and a full menu of fantastic drinks. Kids are free if accompanied by a legal guardian or parent; after 9pm the bar is 21+ only.

Come on out, bring your family and your friends and have a great time supporting your local radio station. Friday Night with Care host Carole Coburn will be emceeing the event, and some of our other radio personalities will be there too. Come get a picture with the Wiz and his famous beard.

See you there Sunday, April 28!