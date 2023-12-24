KZSM Giving and Receiving Tonight and All Year Round

For this holiday season, we at KZSM 104.1 FM and KZSm.org have done our best to create gifts for the community we serve. Veteran DJ Metal Mark Moniz began his fifth annual toy drive back in November, and by December 15 we delivered a truckload of toys to the Southside Community Center for the families they do so much to serve. We provided a soundtrack for the 5K Jingle Bell Run, with strategically placed jeeps blasting our signal to encourage the runners. On “Bookmarked,” we celebrated a Christmas classic with a live dramatization of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” complete with sound effects. Some of our broadcasts, like our blues and Reggae shows, feature holiday specials you might not expect, and we offer an eclectic selection of Christmas music throughout the holiday week.

We give to the community throughout the year, not just during the holidays. For instance, we host free, family-friendly concerts downtown in the historic Kissing Alley six times a year—three in spring and three in fall, and provide sound for events like the Mermaid Promenade. Our most extensive gift is our programming— 24/7, 365 days a year.

We celebrate and express the life of our community, from the mayor explaining her position on Vision SMTX to a fledgling singer/songwriter performing their work for the first time. Wherever possible, we respond to events with our programming. On December 15, Carole Coburn devoted “Friday Night with Care” to the memory of Nathan Alvarez—the first broadcast tribute to the beloved Austin musician. “His widow messaged me throughout the show,” she reflects. “I also interspersed audio clips from people with memories of him.”

Throughout the year, we have received as well as given. Our most treasured, long-awaited gift came from the City of San Marcos in the form of low-power FM license they acquired to help protect the community in emergencies, allowing us to reach our listeners on 104.1 FM as well as on KZSM.org. From the Hays County Commissioner’s Court, we received a federal grant to cover the expenses of the transition. The San Marcos Arts Commission funds our Kissing Alley concerts, and local businesses and individuals donate and underwrite our programming to keep us on the air.

You, our listeners, and your support are the best of our gifts. We wish you and your family all the joys of the season!