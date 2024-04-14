KZSM: Kissing Alley Concert Returns Thursday with White

Six times a year, KZSM brings our mission to engage, enlighten, and entertain out of the studio and around the block into San Marcos’ historic Kissing Alley for a free, family friendly concert. This Thursday, April 18, from 7-9 p.m., our second concert of 2024 will feature White Label Analog, an Austin Indie band.

Lead singer Chris Didear describes their music as Indie rock/pop and explainsed that “we make music to move your heart as much as your feet.” In addition to Didear, who also serves as lyricist, road manager, and booking agent, the band consists of Heath Macintosh, drummer and co-founder of the group, bass player Jordan Gates, and guitarist Chris Bourland, the newest member of the four-piece ensemble.

This talented group of friends has been showcased at SXSW, Canadian Music Week and Springboard Music Festival and has toured throughout the US. They have had song placements in films and series such as the popular MTV series “Teen Mom 2!”

Locally, they have recently played a well-received show at the Porch and been guests on KZSM’s “Friday Night with Care” for a lively conversation about their music with host Carole Coburn. They have been featured regularly on her show and have played live in our downtown studio. “They are excited to be playing the historic Kissing Alley and having another opportunity to wow the San Marcos community with their incredibly clever songs, and their upbeat vibe” Carole reported. You can preview their music on their website at whitelableanalog. com, KZSM began presenting concerts in the historic alley off Hopkins opposite the courthouse in 2017. Over the years, we’ve showcased a wide range of mostly local performers, representing the rich musical variety of our region. We continue this tradition thanks to funding from the San Marcos Arts Commission. Our final spring concert in May will feature Los Gatos, winners of best Tejano at the inaugural San Music Awards ceremony in January.

Our fall concerts will begin in October with new artists discovered by Mitchell Blair, host of “Uncharted Frequencies” (Thursdays 3-4 p.m.). We are still selecting performers for November from among the dozens who have asked to play in Kissing Alley. December will reprise our traditional Holiday Concert, featuring student performers from the San Marcos school district.

Join us Thursday as the lights come on at twilight for music and magic.