KZSM: Kissing Alley Concerts Resume Thursday with Justin James Bridges and Friends

KZSM proudly presents our first 2024 Kissing Alley concert Thursday, March 21, 7-9 p.m. in the historic alley off Hopkins Street just opposite the courthouse. We're thrilled to feature Justin James Bridges, along with the sensational guest performer, Kali Rose KB, who clinched the title of Best New Artist at the 2024 San Marcos Music Awards.

Justin James Bridges is an American musician, singer-songwriter, artist, and producer known for his versatile guitar work and powerful vocals. For Thursday’s concert, he promises “a big mix of original music, blues, funk, rock n roll, and hip hop all blended together for a good time you won't want to miss.”

Justin has performed all over the US with Booker & Bridges DaLight, an American Funk-Rock-Blues-Jazz-Hip Hop-World Fusion Supergroup formed during covid to help spread music and light to lift people’s spirits. Their album “World Jamdemic” was among the top 25 funk albums of 2021, according to “FunkNStuff” magazine.

Recently returned to San Marcos with his family, Justin has brought his talent, energy, and extensive experience in radio to KZSM 104.1 and KZSM. org, hosting “Sundays Free with JJB” (Sundays 11 p.m. to Mondays 1 a.m.) and serving on the board of the San Marcos Texas Community Radio Association. “I've been in and out of San Marcos throughout my life and I love it here,” he declares. “I want to help build the music scene and the community because it's San Marvelous.”

Kali Rose KB is a sevenyear- old award-winning American singer-songwriter, musician, artist, and skateboarder from Texas. She literally took her first steps while playing harmonica and has been going ever since. She won Best New Artist and was a finalist for Best Singer-Songwriter at the 2024 Inaugural San Marcos Music Awards.

In keeping with our mission to engage, enlighten, and entertain, KZSM has been presenting free family- friendly concerts in the Kissing Alley since 2017, featuring a variety of performers from throughout our vibrant, creative community. From 2022 on, we’ve enjoyed the support of the San Marcos Arts Commission. And we’re also grateful to the Modern Day Hemp Company of San Marcos for underwriting our March concert.

Justin James Bridges is “looking forward to playing the Kissing Alley Concert Series to get a chance to play with my daughter and friends outside, downtown, and open to the public for free. Come dance with us y'all!”