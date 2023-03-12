KZSM: Kissing Alley returns for St. Patrick's

Kissing Alley is back. Thursday, March 16, from 7-9 p.m.

KZSM will once again bring some of the many voices of San Marcos out of our 24-hour live stream and into that historic space just off the square for an evening of music and celebration.

On the eve of St. Patrick’s Day, our live concert will feature the local Celtic band O’Malarkey.

The band’s “recipe for fun” calls for “one smidgen of traditional Irish tunes,” and “a pinch of contemporary Celtic,” blended with humor and song, and expertly prepared by Virginia Davis--fiddle; Gene Milligan-- guitar, mandolin, harmonica, and vocals; Terrie Cooper—vocals and percussion; George Traugott—concertina, banjo, bodhrán, and vocals; Derek Smootz— flute, pennywhistles, and vocals; and Geoff Traugott— bass and vocals.

As Virginia Davis explains it, “the beloved tunes and songs of the Emerald Isle have shaped the culture for centuries, in many different forms. Irish music encompasses a full range of human emotions and endeavors, as well as appreciation for the land's spectacular natural beauty.” The rich musical traditions encompass “lively jigs and reels for dancing, haunting laments of delicate beauty, boisterous drinking songs, and gorgeous ballads documenting historical times and deeds.”

Ireland has a very long tradition of celebrating street musicians, so a performance in San Marcos’ historic Kissing Alley brings that tradition into the heart of our city for a memorable spring celebration.

Like all concerts in the series, the event will be free of charge, open to the public, and family friendly.

KZSM launched our Kissing Alley concert series back in 2017 with the support of Downtown SMTX. Since then, we’ve featured every type of music— rock, gospel, heavy metal, country, and more, in keeping with our mission to celebrate the many voices of our diverse, creative community.

Last year we were especially proud to feature eight of the many talented singer/songwriters in our area for our October concert. In December, students from the San Marcos school district, including the popular Mariachi Nuevo Cascabel, filled the space with music. Last year, and again this year, our Kissing Alley Concerts are funded by an Arts and Culture grant from the San Marcos Arts Commission.

Kissing Alley concerts provide a free night out and a chance to enjoy downtown for all ages and interests, in keeping with our mission at KZSM. org—to engage, enlighten, and entertain our diverse, vibrant community.