KZSM LIVE BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Sun, 06/25/2023 - 4:00am
Sunday, June 25, 2023

SUNDAY

6 A.M. - 7 A.M.

Sunrise Soul Food - Carole 11 A.M. - NOON

Veterans Hour - Diesel Dee & Steady Steve

NOON - 2 P.M.

Philosophy & Popular Music - Paul Wilson 4 P.M. - 5 P.M.

The Personhood Project (4th Sunday) Aaron Hand 5 P.M. – 7 P.M.

Revolving Door - Rob Roark 7 P.M. – 8 P.M.

Raices - Cathy Lara

9 P.M. – 10 P.M.

Live Radio Theater Garrett Buss & friends

MONDAY

11 A.M. – NOON

Freethought Radio - Dan Barker & Annie

Laurie Gaylor (Recorded) 4 P.M. – 6 P.M.

Sid’s Place - Sid Braverman 9 P.M. – 10 P.M.

The Mop Tops & the King (Recorded) Steven Chelmsford 10 P.M. – MIDNIGHT

Vinyl Confessions - The Wiz

TUESDAY

9 A.M. – 10 A.M.

Melancholy Tea Party – Mark Decker 11-11:30 AM Mothering Earth Salwa Khan 1130 AM – NOON Mothering Earth SALWA KHAN

1130 AM – NOON

Wonderful World

(2nd Thursday): Dianne Wassenich

(4th Thursda)y: Aspen Navarro & guests

4 P.M. – 5 P.M.

Bookmarked – Priscilla & Guests 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Smooth Honey Bear Blues - Jim Wagner

WEDNESDAY 2 P.M. – 4 P.M.

Carlos’ Groove Box - Carlos Cedillo 7 P.M. – 9 P.M.

The Porch Radio Hour - Samantha 10 P.M. – 11 P.M.

The Weekly Show Mason Moore

THURSDAY 2 P.M. - 3 P.M.

SeniorCentric (1st Thursday) - Marianne Reese & Guest Appreciating Classical Music (4th Thursday) - Patsy Liao

7 P.M. - 8 P.M.

Latin Energy - DJ Alpha

10 P.M. – MIDNIGHT

Metal Mark Live - Metal Mark

FRIDAY

10 A.M. – NOON

Into the Gray - Ray Howard NOON - 2 P.M.

Texas River Tonk - Blake Farrar

3 P.M. - 4 P.M.

Science Stories (every other Friday) Mateo Garcia 7 P.M. – 8 P.M.

We the People - Rob Roark & Quad-D

8 P.M. – 10 P.M.

Friday Night with Care- DJ Care

SATURDAY

11 A.M. - NOON

The Blitz - Damian & Guests

NOON – 2 P.M.

Celtic Corner - Limey’s Lass

2 P.M. - 3 P.M.

The Kickback Show - DJ JoG

