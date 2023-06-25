KZSM LIVE BROADCAST SCHEDULE
SUNDAY
6 A.M. - 7 A.M.
Sunrise Soul Food - Carole 11 A.M. - NOON
Veterans Hour - Diesel Dee & Steady Steve
NOON - 2 P.M.
Philosophy & Popular Music - Paul Wilson 4 P.M. - 5 P.M.
The Personhood Project (4th Sunday) Aaron Hand 5 P.M. – 7 P.M.
Revolving Door - Rob Roark 7 P.M. – 8 P.M.
Raices - Cathy Lara
9 P.M. – 10 P.M.
Live Radio Theater Garrett Buss & friends
MONDAY
11 A.M. – NOON
Freethought Radio - Dan Barker & Annie
Laurie Gaylor (Recorded) 4 P.M. – 6 P.M.
Sid’s Place - Sid Braverman 9 P.M. – 10 P.M.
The Mop Tops & the King (Recorded) Steven Chelmsford 10 P.M. – MIDNIGHT
Vinyl Confessions - The Wiz
TUESDAY
9 A.M. – 10 A.M.
Melancholy Tea Party – Mark Decker 11-11:30 AM Mothering Earth Salwa Khan 1130 AM – NOON Mothering Earth SALWA KHAN
1130 AM – NOON
Wonderful World
(2nd Thursday): Dianne Wassenich
(4th Thursda)y: Aspen Navarro & guests
4 P.M. – 5 P.M.
Bookmarked – Priscilla & Guests 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Smooth Honey Bear Blues - Jim Wagner
WEDNESDAY 2 P.M. – 4 P.M.
Carlos’ Groove Box - Carlos Cedillo 7 P.M. – 9 P.M.
The Porch Radio Hour - Samantha 10 P.M. – 11 P.M.
The Weekly Show Mason Moore
THURSDAY 2 P.M. - 3 P.M.
SeniorCentric (1st Thursday) - Marianne Reese & Guest Appreciating Classical Music (4th Thursday) - Patsy Liao
7 P.M. - 8 P.M.
Latin Energy - DJ Alpha
10 P.M. – MIDNIGHT
Metal Mark Live - Metal Mark
FRIDAY
10 A.M. – NOON
Into the Gray - Ray Howard NOON - 2 P.M.
Texas River Tonk - Blake Farrar
3 P.M. - 4 P.M.
Science Stories (every other Friday) Mateo Garcia 7 P.M. – 8 P.M.
We the People - Rob Roark & Quad-D
8 P.M. – 10 P.M.
Friday Night with Care- DJ Care
SATURDAY
11 A.M. - NOON
The Blitz - Damian & Guests
NOON – 2 P.M.
Celtic Corner - Limey’s Lass
2 P.M. - 3 P.M.
The Kickback Show - DJ JoG
This schedule is subject to change throughout the month.
