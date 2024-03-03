KZSM: New Volunteers Gain Experience and Give Back

Our expansion from KZSM.org to the FM dial on 104.1 has also expanded our family of volunteers, with new editors and producers as well as new show hosts. Mitchell Blair showcases new local talent on “Uncharted Frequencies” (Thursdays 3-4 p.m.), but he also works behind the scenes, along with Maximus Emperador, Sam Garcia, and Cooper Shield.

Love for music and performance motivates each of these producers in training. “I just like all aspects of music,” Sam declared, “Whether it’s actually being part of the creative process or just being there to get it recorded.” ... “I really just love being around anything to do with music,” Maximus added. Fascination with performance creates an interest in production and quality, and volunteers begin training to become producers.

As producers, they operate microphones and the mixer board during broadcasts, and record and edit shows.

“I enjoy being behind the scenes and seeing what all goes into making the radio possible, like the technical side of things, and learning more each time,” Mitchell said. To Sam, “it feels just like running a live performance on a stage.”

For Maximus, a sound recording technology major at Texas State, working at KZSM will provide his summer internship. Cooper aspires to a career in media production.

“I feel like radio production is the perfect place to start.” For all these volunteers, radio production is gratifying personally as well as professionally.

“I like doing it because it helps others and brings everyone who comes in confidence in the music that they make,” Mitchell said. “After a few weeks of training,” Cooper added, “I am very proud to be giving back to the community of San Marcos. I like getting a chance to impact people’s lives through the radio.”

Volunteering for KZSM also means becoming a part of a diverse family with different visions but the same mission of engaging, enlightening, and entertaining our community.

“It's been a really fun experience” according to Maximus. “And there's a bunch of nice people at KZSM.”

You can meet some of these nice people, celebrate music, learn new skills, and give back to the community by volunteering as a producer-in-training like Mitchell, Sam, Cooper, and Maximus — or as a fundraiser, administrator, or another role that works for you. Go to KZSM.org and click “Get Involved” or email KZSMSanMarcos@ gmail.com.