KZSM: The San Marcos Music Awards Ceremony takes place this coming Friday

Be there for the revelation! KZSM 104.1 FM and the Price Center present the gala San Marcos Music Awards Ceremony this Friday, January 26, at the Price Center. The Red Carpet rolls out at 5:45 p.m., and the Ceremony begins at 7. Tickets are $20 and $18 for members at the door. For advance tickets, go to KZSM.org, click “San Marcos Music Awards,” and scroll down to “Buy Tickets.” Or visit our KZSM Facebook page (KZSM.org, True Community Radio). Tickets include five coupons for food and drink provided by our generous sponsors— Gumby’s Pizza, Big Manz Kitchen, Roughhouse Brewing, Serendipity Wines, and Twin Liquors. VIP packages, including fifteen tickets, complimentary food and drink, and gifts, are available for $100. Hosted by DJ Alpha, the Awards Ceremony will feature celebrity presenters including radio personalities Metal Mark and The Wiz, along with Price Center Director Clay DeStefano and vibrant local performer Bunny Boom Boom. The presentations will be interspersed with music. The Siren Strings quartet will display their virtuosity; singer/songwriter Melissa Engleman will offer her “alt-country folk with whispers of the blues”; and local legend Halley-Anna Finley will share a song or two. Bogan Villa will close out the evening with their “psych-driven manifestations of Peace, Love, and Rock n Roll.”

Besides enjoying music, you can cheer on (or commiserate with) your favorite performers and make history doing it. San Marcos’ lively and diverse music scene is long overdue for recognition and celebration. According to Music Awards organizer Justin Bridges, “there is too much talent that comes through this town to not have a way to recognize the artists and the work they put into their craft. The San Marcos Music Awards are something we in the music scene were talking about over ten years ago.” In the years to come, you can say that you helped begin the tradition at the Inaugural Awards Ceremony.

As a guest at the event, you will also be supporting KZSM 104.1 FM and KZSM.org, a 501(c) (3) non-profit dedicated to broadcasting the many voices of our community 24/7—to engage, enlighten, and entertain. We thank you, our food and drink sponsors, and the others who are making this event possible: Miracle Leaf Health Centers, San Martian Sound, Kitt’s Massage, and What’s on Your Mind Design. And we appreciate all the San Marcos Music Awards members who took the time and thought to nominate.