KZSM: Tune in Mondays for Voices You Won’t Hear Anywhere Else

As one of the many voices of KZSM 104.1 FM and KZSM.org, I’ll be your guest columnist this week to introduce you to my new show, “The Indie Artist Review” (Mondays 2-3 p.m.). On each broadcast, I take one extraordinary indie artist and dive deep into their music-- their motivations, inspirations, and creativity. Sometimes it will be live play and conversation as heard on my long-running show “Friday Night with Care” (Fridays 8-10 p.m.), and other times only their music.

The Indie Artist Review comes from a place of pure appreciation for our Indie artists who are writing and singing their hearts out – quite beautifully – without an audience. They’re striving to be heard over the clashing dishes in the kitchen at the local diner. Their voices are the white noise to your dinner conversation at the local restaurant.

My first show featured singer/songwriter Scott Collins and his unique brand of well-crafted Americana, including music from his “Headed North,” “Let’s Start Here,” and his “In the Burgandy” EPS. His music has been described as “that mixedup blend of beats and influences that it seems can only happen in Austin.”

The tried-and-true artists, the Taylor Swifts, the Bon Jovi’s of the mainstream – they’re heard on any station, and let’s face it, it gets tired. The indie artists deserve airtime. Our listeners deserve to hear them, despite their diminished popularity with the mainstream. “The Indie Artist Review” gives them the stage, and the wings to be heard around the world.

This show is presented by KZSM to expose our listeners to not only music from San Marcos musicians, but across the world. Tomorrow’s show features Adrian Bambrough, from Lanzarote, Spain. I first heard him a few years ago at the Dripping Springs Songwriters Festival, where I go every year to meet artists from other lands, or at least from other states. He describes his music as “a range of covers from the 60s to the present day.” I just call it beautiful.

Indie artists face the same struggles, whether they’re playing their music on the beach at a resort or at a local live music venue. These artists don’t need to be kept in the closet because they live 14 miles outside of town. Their beautiful creations need to be heard. At KZSM, on “The Indie Artist Review,” we make sure they are.