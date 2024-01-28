KZSM: Variety Comes with Scheduled Shows and Surprises

We at 104.1 and KZSM.org proudly serve this diverse, vibrant community with programming created for a broad range of interests and tastes. Live music shows hosted by volunteer DJs encompass Celtic (“Celtic Corner,” Saturdays 12-2 p.m.), country (“Texas River Tonk,” Fridays 12-2 p.m.), heavy metal (“Metal Mark Live,” Thursdays 10 p.m.12 a.m.), and more. To broaden the scope of our music offerings even further, our volunteers have created music blocks— twenty-minute segments showcasing specific types of music.

“The idea was to feature an eclectic sample of music that can be found on KZSM,” volunteer Station Manager Rob Roark explains. “We may not have a full one or twohour show, but we could feature some other music during the day that the community would enjoy.” New program hosts can create music blocks to preview their shows, and music blocks fill the occasional open space in programming. Four times during the week— 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, 6-7 p.m. Friday, and 10-11 a.m. Saturday—we combine three music blocks into an hour-long “Block Party,” with something for everyone.

At the moment, our KZSM music blocks include bluegrass, reggae, big band, big band swing, and show tunes and soundtracks. One unique block features surprises from our vinyl library—quirky selections chosen by The Wiz, host of “Vinyl Confessions” (Mondays 10 p.m.-12 a.m.).

Our volunteers draw on their personal music libraries and their memories to create distinctive playlists. Jeanne Randall, host of “Celtic Corner,” chooses “the songs that make me smile ... my heart go pitty-pat ... and some make me want to dance. I chose music for the Big Band and Big Band Swing blocks from the music that I grew up with. The songs bring back many memories.”

Two of our music blocks feature selections from “Texas River Tonk” (Fridays noon to 2 p.m.) Host Blake Farrar entertains country music fans with music by Texas artists, especially those who are playing shows in this area, and pays tribute to the river that forms our identity. The selections on one of his music blocks were all recorded live in our downtown studio.

Our KZSM music blocks continue to expand, and we take requests. If there’s a type of music that you don’t hear enough, email KZSMSanMarcos@ gmail.com. And tune in to one of our block parties to call up a memory or enjoy something new.