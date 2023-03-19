KZSM: Voices to protect our environment

Our beautiful, fragile Hill Country gives our community its unique character. KZSM.org proudly announces two new shows dedicated to celebrating and preserving the environment—“ Mothering Earth,” Tuesdays at 11 a.m., followed by “Wonderful World,” at 11:30.

“Mothering Earth” is hosted by Dr. Salwa Khan, an educator and media professional. Her website, mothering-earth.com, describes her “everlasting love affair with our planet, and all the amazing plants and animals that inhabit it.” The broadcast began in 2015 and is heard on Wimberley Valley Radio and a range of podcast platforms, “bringing listeners informative programs on a broad range of environmental and sustainable living topics.” Dr. Khan is “very pleased to join the program lineup at KZSM,” and we are very pleased to welcome her and “Mothering Earth.”

“Wonderful World” will showcase two prominent San Marcos environmental organizations—The River Foundation and the Greenbelt Alliance. On the second Tuesday of every month, host Dianne Wassenich will talk with some of activists, experts, and volunteers who carry out the River Foundation’s mission to “preserve and protect the natural beauty, flow, and purity of the San Marcos River.” She is recently retired after 34 years with the Foundation, including 20 as Executive Director. “I hope our listeners will learn something wonderful and new about what is going on locally that affects their very own environment that they experience every day” she reflects. “And maybe find some volunteer events that they might like to participate in.” On the fourth Thursday of every month, “Wonderful World” will feature the San Marcos Greenbelt Alliance. Aspen Navarro, Watershed Services Program Coordinator at the Meadows Center and a Greenbelt Alliance board member, will coordinate the broadcasts and often serve as host. Since 1998, the Greenbelt Alliance has been working to protect the quality of life for the people of San Marcos through the creation of interconnected parks and natural areas.

Tune in Tuesdays 11 a.m. to noon to hear, as Dr. Khan puts it, “what is possible, through the choices we make in our everyday lives, towards preserving and protecting our sweet Earth.”