La Sociedad Mutualista Cuauhtémoc to celebrate 81 years

On Saturday, La Sociedad Mutualista Cuauhtémoc will mark its 81st year serving as a gathering space for Latinos in the San Marcos community. Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. at Cuauhtémoc Hall with the unveiling of its historical marker, which was recognized on June 20 with a proclamation issued by Hays County.

The unveiling will be followed by a Community Platica in which community members are invited to bring mementos, photos and stories to share with one another to commemorate the 81 years of this hall’s history. Scheduled speakers for the dedication ceremony are Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra, Gina Alba-Rogers, and board members of La Sociedad Cuauhtémoc. Pan dulce and coffee will be served.

In the early 1900s, Mexican Americans struggled to improve access to educational and social services in the area. A group of local San Marcans formed La Sociedad Mutualista Cuauhtémoc as a place where the Mexican American community could meet. Originally organized as a nonprofit in 1942, the dance hall — located at 1100 Patton Street — has served as a venue for all manner of special occasions, including parties, graduations, quinceaneras, weddings, anniversaries and birthdays.

“It started as an open-air, roof-only structure,” said event coordinator Courntney Hernandez- Enriquez. “My great grandfather was one of the founders, Salvador Flores. This is part of why I joined as a member to keep his legacy going. My great Aunt was also one of the Queens when they did Fiestas Patrias festivities in 1950. She just turned 98 years old.”

The anniversary celebration will continue from 6 to 8 p.m. with a reception that will conclude with a dance from 8 p.m. to midnight. The dance is $10 at the door and will feature live music by La Distancia and DJ Cowboy Loco.

The first board members of La Sociedad Mutualista Cuauhtémoc were President Juan S. Flores, Vice President Juan Arredondo, Secretary Daniel Rojo and Treasurer Crescencio Gonzales. Records show other members who helped the foundational years of the organization, including but not limited to: Encarnacion Ruiz, Mateo Reyna, Salvador Flores, Matías Rocha, Jose S Flores, Abundio Piñales, Agapito Valdez, Ignacio M Vasquez, H.M. Flores, Mariano Guerrero, Ignacio G. Villapando, Felipe Reyes, Thomas Garza and Afolfo Rodríguez.

“There are many other members that helped cement the creation of this mútalistic society in San Marcos and have helped continue what the original membership dreamt so many years ago,” Hernandez- Enriquez said. “We will continue to update the list. If you are a family member or know someone who is, please share this event with them. We would love for them to share in this special day with us.”