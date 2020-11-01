Lawsuit requesting county judge’s removal denied

A lawsuit calling for the removal of Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra was ruled in his favor on Oct. 15, denying the plaintiff’s request for his removal and citation. Plaintiff Nathan Kaspar filed the lawsuit in September and alleged that Becerra accepted two stipends of $25,000 each for judicial functions he ...

