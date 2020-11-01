Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Lawsuit requesting county judge’s removal denied

Sun, 11/01/2020 - 5:00am

A lawsuit calling for the removal of Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra was ruled in his favor on Oct. 15, denying the plaintiff’s request for his removal and citation. Plaintiff Nathan Kaspar filed the lawsuit in September and alleged that Becerra accepted two stipends of $25,000 each for judicial functions he ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020