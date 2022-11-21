LBJ Museum of San Marcos’ annual Christmas Program set to take place

The LBJ Museum of San Marcos will host its annual Christmas Program, featuring a Christmas tree lighting and a visit by Santa Claus.

The event is set for Wednesday, Dec. 7 with a cookie and hot chocolate reception beginning at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony will begin at the museum located at 131 North Guadalupe St. in San Marcos.

First grade student of Bowie Elementary School music teacher Melinda Armadillo, and first grade teachers Patricia Morrow, Kirstyn Conway, and Daniel Leveque will sing Christmas Carols. Mayor Jane Hughson and Santa will congratulate the children following their performance. Students and Hughson will then light the Christmas Tree.

Photos of the class with Santa Claus and the Mayor will be taken. Santa will also hear Christmas wishes and pose for family photographs. Parents are encouraged to take photos.

Located on the San Marcos downtown square, the LBJ Museum was established in 1997 and opened in 2006 to honor the 36th President of the United States, a 1930 graduate of Southwest Texas State Teachers College (now Texas State University). The museum offers exhibits of Johnson’s early years as a student and as a teacher in Cotulla that shaped his future political career.

The 2023 LBJ Museum of San Marcos Benefit Gala will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 in the Grand Ballroom of the LBJ Student Center at Texas State University. The museum will host a silent auction and Best of Dining Pick One. For more information please visit our website: https://lbjmuseum.com/events/2023gala/.

The Museum is free and open to the public from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., Thursday- Saturday.