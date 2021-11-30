LBJ Museum of San Marcos to host Christmas program

The Lyndon Baines Johnson Museum invites the public to its Christmas tree lighting, which will feature students from Bowie Elementary School, Mayor Jane Hughson and a visit from Santa Claus.

The event will take place Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 131 N. Guadalupe St., beginning with a cookie/hot chocolate reception at 5:30 p.m. and a ceremony at the museum at 6 p.m.

Teachers Patricia Morrow, Jessica Posey and Kasey Clanton and music teacher Melinda Armadillo will have their students sing Christmas Carols.

The mayor and Santa will congratulate the children and light the Christmas tree following their performance, the LBJ Museum said. Photos of the class with Santa Claus and the Mayor will also be taken.

Additionally, Santa will be available to hear Christmas wishes and pose for family photographs. The LBJ Museum encourages parents to take photos.

Located on the San Marcos downtown square, the LBJ Museum was established in 1997 and opened in 2006 to honor the 36th President of the United States, a 1930 graduate of Southwest Texas State Teachers College (now Texas State University). The museum offers exhibits of Johnson’s early years as a student and as a teacher in Cotulla that shaped his future political career.

The LBJ Museum is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a gala and fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at the Holiday Inn Events Center. W. F. Strong, author and Texas Storyteller will be featured speaker and the museum will host a silent auction and Best of Dining raffle. For more information please visit our website: https://lbjmuseum.com/15th-anniversary-benefit-gala/.

The Museum is free and open to the public from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., Thursday to Saturday.