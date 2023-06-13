LBJ Museum is set to host speaker at Chautauqua event

The LBJ Museum of San Marcos is preparing to host a Chatauqua at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 15.

The guest speaker for the event is Michael 'Zark' Markowicz, a celebrated 23-plus career special agent of the U.S. Secret Service.

The topic of his presentation will be, 'The U.S. Secret Service: A Dual Mission Career.'

Part of his presentation will include a discussion of the protection responsibilities associated with the agency as well as the investigative nature which is not often considered but represents a substantial part of the role of agents.

A reception is set to start at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the museum which is located at 131 N. Guadalupe St. The presentation by Markowicz will start at 6:30 p.m.

The concept of the Chautauqua goes back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

It was a summer institution for cities across the country. San Marcos was part of that, holding its own Chautauqua of some note, around 1900.

The summer format offered families a chance to learn more about the world.

Old Main on the campus of Texas State University sits on Chautauqua Hill.