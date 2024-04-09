Leadership San Marcos launches fundraising campaign for the Greater San Marcos Youth Shelter renovations

Leadership San Marcos, an all-volunteer organization of community leaders dedicated to fostering positive change, announced the commencement of a fundraising campaign to support renovation efforts at the Greater San Marcos Youth Council Crisis Shelter. This vital sanctuary provides refuge for abused and neglected children, offering them safety and support during times of crisis. Ten community volunteers are in the current Leadership Class. They have set a goal of raising $30,000 for shelter improvements by June and are asking for the community’s help to reach the goal.

The GSMYC shelter, a beacon of hope for countless children in our community, serves as a haven for those who have been tragically removed from their homes due to emergency situations beyond their control. As advocates for the well-being of our community, Leadership San Marcos’s current class recently toured the shelter and recognized the urgent need to help enhance the facilities to better accommodate and nurture the vulnerable children who are cared for there.

'We believe that every child deserves a safe and nurturing environment, and especially during times of crisis,' remarked Kari Fontenot, spokesperson for this year's class of Leadership San Marcos. 'By rallying together to help with upgrades needed at the shelter, we believe we can make a profound difference. But we need the community’s help.”

The fundraising campaign has a two-pronged approach. There is a Go-FundMe campaign that is active now to take in online contributions, and the LSM class is doing personal outreach in the community. There are ten people in the current LSM class. They will each be reaching out to garner support from local businesses, organizations and individuals.

Every contribution, regardless of size, will play a crucial role in reaching the $30,000 renovation goal for the Greater San Marcos Youth Shelter. Donations will directly fund essential upgrades to enhance the living space and recreational area for the children.

There are several key reasons why community members are encouraged to contribute to this cause:

• To Help Vulnerable Children: Your contribution will help provide a safe and nurturing environment where the children can heal and thrive.

-To Invest in the Future: By supporting the renovation efforts, you are investing in the future of our community. These children are our future citizens and leaders, and their well-being is paramount to the growth and prosperity of San Marcos.

-To Foster Community Unity: The success of this campaign hinges on the collective efforts of our community. Together, we can demonstrate the power of compassion and collaboration to create positive change.

Every donation, no matter the size, will make a tangible difference in this project and the lives of the children at the shelter. Your generosity will directly contribute to the transformation of their living space, wellbeing and safety.

Leadership San Marcos invites individuals, businesses, and organizations to join in this commitment to support the Greater San Marcos Youth Shelter and uplift the lives of vulnerable children in our community.

To give now, visit www. facebook.com/LeadershipSanMarcos and click on the “San Marcos Youth Council Facility Upgrades” Gofundme image. For more information or to make a pledge or donation, contact admin@leadershipsanmarcos.org.