League of Women Voters of Hays County to host virtual school board candidate forums

The League of Women Voters of Hays County will host two virtual candidate forums for local school board elections.

LWV will have a forum for San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees, District 4, and a forum for Dripping Springs ISD Board of Trustees.

Both events can be viewed in live webinars with the candidates or from recordings on the Hays County League website. LWV said no registration will be required just visit https://lwvhaysco.com/candidateforums. Additionally, the event schedule can also be accessed at lwvhaysco.com and the Hays County League of Women Voters’ Facebook page.

Questions for the forums have been prepared for the candidates by the League of Women Voters with community input.

The DSISD forum takes place on Wednesday, April 6 and the SMCISD forum will be hosted on Thursday, April 7. Both forums begin at 7 p.m.

Anyone who can’t watch the event live can view the completed events recorded with 24 hours of each form at www.lwvhaysco.com on the Candidates Forum page (under the Events tab).

Candidate information will be available on VOTE411.org the week of April 4 and updated as available.

Information provided by League of Women Voters of Hays County