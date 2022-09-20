League of Women Voters of Hays County set to host virtual candidate forums

The League of Women Voters of Hays County will host six virtual candidate forums as the Nov. 8 election draws near.

LWV said the forums will be in the format of Zoom webinars with the candidates and can be viewed live or afterward from recordings at lwvhaysco.com.

All candidate forums will be listed on the LWV of Hays County website (lwvhaysco.com) on the Candidate Forums page. No registration required. Those interested in watching the forums can click on the link provided for a particular forum at 7 p.m. that day to view it live. The event schedule can also be accessed on the Event Calendar on the website as well as the LWV Hays County Facebook page. Forum questions for the candidates have been prepared by the League of Women Voters with input from the community.

All forums will begin at 7 p.m. on the following dates. To virtually attend these events, find the Zoom link for each forum on lwvhaysco.com/candidateforums. After the completed events, you may view a recording of each forum within 48 hours at lwvhaysco.com/ on the Candidate Forums page under the Events tab.

Forums:

Sept. 27

Texas State Senate

Texas House District 45

Hays County Judge

Sept. 29

County Commissioners

Treasurer

County Clerk

District Clerk

Oct. 4

County Court-at-Law

Oct. 6

District Judge

District Attorney

Justice of the Peace

Oct 11

San Marcos Mayor

San Marcos City Council

Oct 13

Wimberley ISD Board

of Trustees

Woodcreek City Council

Information provided by League of Women Voters of Hays County