Lending a hand

At the 37th Anniversary Celebration of the Sights and Sounds of Christmas in San Marcos, Gary Job Corps Corrections/Security Cadets, Gary students, and staff have volunteered, as they have over the past 20 years with traffic/crowd control, Dutch Oven cooking biscuits, Master of Ceremony the event, Bethlehem and assisting where needed. Pictured are Gary Job Corps Cadets, students, staff, Capt. Jesse Gonzalez, Capt. Preston Smith, Susanne Ritter, Kendale Harris, Randolph Goodman, David Case (Event Organizer). Others include the sights of Sights and Sounds, San Marcos HS Jazz Band, Groupo Tianchana(

dancers) and the Goodnight Band, naming a

few of the many that participated.

Photos provided by Gary Job Corps