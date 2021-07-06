Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Above, Michelle Sotolongo gives Claudia Zapata a face painting during Sunday's event. Daily Record photos by Taylor Tribbey

LIBERTY ON THE LAWN

Tue, 07/06/2021 - 7:20pm
San Marcans turn out for Independence Day celebration
Tuesday, July 6, 2021

San Marcos residents visited the Hays County Historic Courthouse lawn Sunday for a Fourth of July celebration where free food, music, family fun and COVID-19 vaccinations were available. 

Above, Joshua Sanchez tells Margo Case “I like July 4 because it is a chance for me to connect with my neighbors to celebrate our love of our country” at a voter registration booth.

Above, Miguel Arredondo makes the “Texas Voter Registration Applications Here” sign. 

