LIBERTY ON THE LAWN

San Marcos residents visited the Hays County Historic Courthouse lawn Sunday for a Fourth of July celebration where free food, music, family fun and COVID-19 vaccinations were available.

Above, Joshua Sanchez tells Margo Case “I like July 4 because it is a chance for me to connect with my neighbors to celebrate our love of our country” at a voter registration booth.

Above, Miguel Arredondo makes the “Texas Voter Registration Applications Here” sign.