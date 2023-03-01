Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Anansi and the Moss-Covered rock entertain Bonham Pre-Kindergarten students on Feb. 28.
Library hosts Bonham students for puppet show

Wed, 03/01/2023 - 12:00am
Smcisd News
Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Bonham Pre-Kindergarten students were treated to a puppet show hosted by the San Marcos Public Library on Feb. 28.

The puppet show, which took place at Bonham Pre-K’s library, featured Anansi and the Moss-Covered Rock — a story by Eric Kimmel about a spider who tricks his fellow animal friends into stealing their goods.

Before the performance, SMPL Children’s Librarian Ashley Schimelman shared information about the public library with the students. Schimelman also read a version of Goldilocks and the Three Bears, featuring a puppet named Max.

