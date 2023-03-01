Library receives 2022 TMLDA achievement award

The San Marcos Public Library recently received the 2022 Achievement of Library Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association. The association is an affiliate of the Texas Municipal League. Only 73 of the 542 public libraries in Texas, received this award in 2022.

To be in the running for this award, libraries must exhibit excellence in 10 categories. These are:

• Services to underserved populations, either through outreach, special programs, collaborations with other libraries or organizations, special classes, and special collections.

• Innovative and effective marketing materials highlighting basic services and publicity about specific programs the library offers.

• Collaborative efforts with community organizations.

• Enhanced service to the public during the past year either through increase in service or a change in type of services.

• Literacy support for all ages (including summer reading programs).

• Support for digital inclusion through public internet access, digital literacy training, and online library services.

• Support for workforce development.

• Cultural, topical, and educational programming for adults and families.

• Professional staff training to include training opportunities for staff at all levels.

• Any other initiatives that speak to library excellence.

The San Marcos Public Library under the leadership of Director Diane Insley did demonstrate distinction in each of these categories, through its numerous programs and services, according to a press release from the TMLDA.

This year, the staff focused on workforce development and partnered with Community Action, Texas Workforce and Austin Community College to provide classes for High School Equivalency, English Language, Microsoft Certification, Basic Technology, HVAC, Accounting, and provided referrals to free CNA, Paraeducator, Quickbooks, and Manufacturing classes.

Children’s programs are offered year-round, but the summer reading program Oceans of Possibilities provided over 100 programs for children and teens. Over 12,000 people attended summer programs with children checking out 32,559 items. The preschool playroom provides educational toys for our youngest customers.

Basic services were improved when the city council voted to go fine free.

All classes and programs are offered free of charge in San Marcos. The enhanced identification library card was made available through a grant from Mano Amiga. With the new space, the library has hosted art displays (notably the work of Bill Hutson), musical entertainment, book clubs, readings, author events, and supported the poetry community with a quarterly publication, When the River Speaks. The San Marcos Public Library is open 70 hours a week and houses a collection of 181,000 items.