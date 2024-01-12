Life sentence handed down for murder of SMPD officer

Stewart Thomas Mettz was found guilty on Jan. 11 of capital murder by a Hays County jury. Following the guilty verdict, Mettz was sentenced by Judge Bruce Boyer of the 22nd District Court to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

The 57-year-old was convicted of killing San Marcos Police Officer Kenneth Copeland on Dec. 4, 2017, while Officer Copeland was attempting to execute an arrest warrant. Copeland, in uniform, knocked on the door of a home occupied by Mettz. Mettz opened the door and fired multiple shots. Copeland was killed as a result.

Officer Kenneth Copeland was 58 years old when he died. He was a military veteran and the father of four boys.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Allison Buess and Katie Arnold. Following the verdict, Buess said, “Katie and I are so grateful for the faith and trust Ken’s family and friends placed in us to prosecute this case and speak on behalf of Ken. It was an honor to be part of the team that was able to get justice for Ken.”

Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins added, “We want to thank the jury and the court for the hard work of bringing this case to a just resolution. We also want to commend the San Marcos Police Department and the other local law enforcement agencies for their dedication, professionalism and patience in bringing Ken Copeland’s murderer to justice. We are very grateful for the county’s constables, whose work ensured that a jury was available for this trial. Lastly, I want to recognize the professionalism and hard work of Allison Buess and Katie Arnold and the staff of our office for presenting the case on behalf of the county, the state and all the people affected by the loss of Ken Copeland, a beloved and admired officer.”