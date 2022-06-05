Literary Treasure Troves: Library hosts summer kickoff party

The San Marcos Public Library celebrated the beginning of summer with its annual Summer Kickoff Party on Friday morning with activities, books and prizes.

With the theme of “Oceans of Possibility,” children and their families were invited to participate in a high sea adventure full of outside games and activities, complete with golden treasure coins to collect afterwards.

“My favorite part is seeing people in this beautiful new building that was built for the citizens of San Marcos,” Library Division Manager Suzanne Sanders said. It is an amazing place, we have so much to offer people.”

Attendees had the opportunity to make crafts, create with sand and Playdough, explore science and nature, and even win a sweet treat by participating in the cookie walk.

Children at the event were encouraged to check out a book or get their very own library card if they didn’t yet have one.

The kickoff event also saw the launch of the summer reading challenge, where kids are encouraged to read and log the books and number of minutes they’ve read over the summer. As they turn the logs into the library, they’ll receive small prizes.

Along with the summer reading program, there will be a contest between San Marcos Consolidated ISD elementary schools. The school with the most summer reading logs turned in will receive a $1,000 prize for their library and a trophy.

According to Sanders, there will be a full calendar of events, activities and story times throughout June and July. For the complete calendar and list of events, visit the library’s online page at https://www.sanmarcostx.gov/586/Library or stop by the San Marcos Public Library to pick up a calendar.

