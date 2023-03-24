Live Music
SUNDAY
Cheatham Street Warehouse
The Early Show Showcase: James Hearne, Long Prairie, Andrew Blanton & Sammy Wells Sunday, March 26 - Saturday, March 25, 1 - 3 p.m. Doors open at 12 p.m.
Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Robyn & Lunchmeat Hootenanny with Thirsty Flea Free show and vintage market Sunday, March 26, 1 p.m.
All ages 4041 Farm to Market 32 Fischer
Industry SMTX
Live Music by Willow Creek Sunday, March 26, from 1 - 3 p.m.
Every fourth Sunday of the month Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Riley’s Tavern
Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, March 26, 4 to 7 p.m.
8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels
The Porch
Vance Loggins hosts weekly Open Mic Night Sunday, March 26 from 8 - 11 p.m.
No cover 21+ Happy Hour specials all night 129 E Hopkins St. #110