LIVE MUSIC
FRIDAY
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Live Music - 808 Saints Friday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m.
1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Riley’s Tavern
Danny B. Harvey and Annie Marie Lewis Friday, Oct. 6, 7 - 10 p.m.
8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Savage’s Wimberley River Town Relics Friday, Oct. 6, 7 to 10 p.m.
9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Reed Brothers Opener: True Labowski Friday, Oct. 6 - Doors open at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street
The Porch
Conway the Whale and The Trips Friday, Oct. 6; Doors open at 9 p.m. $10 cover, 21; $15 cover, 18 129 E Hopkins St. #110 Happy Cow
Van Halen Live Tribute Friday, Oct. 6, 9 to 11:30 p.m.
Tickets at happycowtickets.com 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102, Hunter
SATURDAY Industry SMTX
Andrew Blanton Saturday, Oct. 7, from 1 - 3 p.m.
Monthly on every first Saturday 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Devil’s Backbone Tavern Toni Price Hippie Hour Lives On Saturday, Oct. 7, 3 p.m.
All ages; Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32
Riley’s Tavern
Rods at Riley’s with Peppers Blues Friday, Oct. 6, 4 - 7 p.m.
8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Abracadavar Witches’ Market Saturday, Oct. 7, 5 p.m.
1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
“When the River Speaks,” Open mic and publication party Saturday, Oct. 7, 6 p.m.
1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Patio Dolcetto
Anniversary Party + Live Music with Ace Pepper and Tracy Chardonnay Saturday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m. to midnight 322 Cheatham St.
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Erick Willis Opener Landon Hoffman Saturday, Oct. 7 - Doors open at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $10-$40; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street
Riley’s Tavern
Tylor and the Trainrobbers Saturday, Oct. 7, 8 - 10 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Savage’s Wimberley The Stratocrackers Saturday, Oct. 7, 8 - 11 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley
Happy Cow
Rise Against the Machine - Rage Tribute Saturday, Oct. 7, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Tickets at happycowtickets.com 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102, Hunter
The Porch
KZFM Presents 4Way Drag Show Saturday, Oct. 7. Doors @ 10pm Show @ 11pm Cover 21+ $5; 18+ $10 129 E Hopkins St. #110
Riley’s Tavern
Rob Leines Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
SUNDAY
Roughhouse Brewing
Sunday Runday Sunday, Oct. 8, 10:30 a.m.
San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday Every runner gets a free beer 680 Oakwood Loop