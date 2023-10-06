FRIDAY

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Live Music - 808 Saints Friday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Riley’s Tavern

Danny B. Harvey and Annie Marie Lewis Friday, Oct. 6, 7 - 10 p.m.

8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Savage’s Wimberley River Town Relics Friday, Oct. 6, 7 to 10 p.m.

9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Reed Brothers Opener: True Labowski Friday, Oct. 6 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

The Porch

Conway the Whale and The Trips Friday, Oct. 6; Doors open at 9 p.m. $10 cover, 21; $15 cover, 18 129 E Hopkins St. #110 Happy Cow

Van Halen Live Tribute Friday, Oct. 6, 9 to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets at happycowtickets.com 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102, Hunter

SATURDAY Industry SMTX

Andrew Blanton Saturday, Oct. 7, from 1 - 3 p.m.

Monthly on every first Saturday 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Devil’s Backbone Tavern Toni Price Hippie Hour Lives On Saturday, Oct. 7, 3 p.m.

All ages; Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32

Riley’s Tavern

Rods at Riley’s with Peppers Blues Friday, Oct. 6, 4 - 7 p.m.

8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Abracadavar Witches’ Market Saturday, Oct. 7, 5 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

“When the River Speaks,” Open mic and publication party Saturday, Oct. 7, 6 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Patio Dolcetto

Anniversary Party + Live Music with Ace Pepper and Tracy Chardonnay Saturday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m. to midnight 322 Cheatham St.

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Erick Willis Opener Landon Hoffman Saturday, Oct. 7 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10-$40; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

Riley’s Tavern

Tylor and the Trainrobbers Saturday, Oct. 7, 8 - 10 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Savage’s Wimberley The Stratocrackers Saturday, Oct. 7, 8 - 11 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

Happy Cow

Rise Against the Machine - Rage Tribute Saturday, Oct. 7, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets at happycowtickets.com 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102, Hunter

The Porch

KZFM Presents 4Way Drag Show Saturday, Oct. 7. Doors @ 10pm Show @ 11pm Cover 21+ $5; 18+ $10 129 E Hopkins St. #110

Riley’s Tavern

Rob Leines Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

SUNDAY

Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday Runday Sunday, Oct. 8, 10:30 a.m.

San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday Every runner gets a free beer 680 Oakwood Loop