Live Music
FRIDAY
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - Slam Pig Art Show Extravaganza Music and market inside and outside Friday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Riley’s Tavern
Mark Jungers Friday, Oct. 13, 7 - 10 p.m. Second Fridays of the month 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Savage’s Wimberley
Donovan Hatcher Trio Friday, Oct. 13, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Jordan Nix; Opener John Brewer Friday, Oct. 13 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10-$12; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street
The Porch
Frights & Sounds (Day 1) Friday, Oct. 13; Doors open at 8 p.m. both nights Tickets $15 129 E Hopkins St. #110
Happy Cow
Chris Max Band Friday, Oct. 13, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102 New Braunfels
The Marc
LayZ - Free show Friday, Oct. 13, 9 p.m. RSVP at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.
Riley’s Tavern
The Texases Friday, Oct. 13, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
SATURDAY
Native Plant Sale & Monarch Fest San Marcos Discovery Center
Saturday, October 14, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Event is free to attend;
Roughhouse Brewing
Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse Watch Party We're opening early to gather and watch the annual solar eclipse in our spacious parking lot. Saturday, Oct. 14, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop
The Railyard
National Dessert Day Calories don’t count on National Dessert Day! Saturday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. 116 S. Edward Gary St.
Roughhouse Brewing
4th Annual HogtoberFest & Pecan Praline Bock Release Steinholding & polka music Saturday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. 680 Oakwood Loop
Industry SMTX
Frank Larossi Saturday, Oct. 14, from 1 - 3 p.m. Join us for mini-brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - Allen Sosa (early show) Saturday, Oct. 14, 4 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Patio Dolcetto
Live Music with Nate Kearney Saturday, Oct. 14, 7 - 10 p.m. No cover 322 Cheatham St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - Safely Limitless (late show) Saturday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Cheatham Street Warehouse
JJ and the .45s; opener Cooper Mohrmann Saturday, Oct. 14 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street
The Porch
Frights & Sounds (Day 2) Friday, Oct. 13; Doors open at 8 p.m. both nights Tickets $15 129 E Hopkins St. #110
Riley’s Tavern
The Derailers Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
SUNDAY
Roughhouse Brewing
Sunday Runday Sunday, Oct. 15, 10:30 a.m. San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday Every runner gets a free beer 680 Oakwood Loop
The Taproom
Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Oct. 15 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. 129 E Hopkins St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Industry SMTX
DV Jazz Monthly on every third Sunday. Sunday, Oct. 15, from 1 - 3 p.m. Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Riley’s Tavern
Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, Oct.15, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Savage’s Wimberley
Steve Springer Sunday, Oct. 15, 4 to 7 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley
WAKE THE DEAD COFFEEHOUSE
Cursed Movie Nights - “The Evil Dead” (1981) Movies every weekend this month! Sunday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
THE PORCH
Vance Loggins hosts weekly Open Mic Night Sunday, Oct. 15 from 8 - 11 p.m.