FRIDAY

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Slam Pig Art Show Extravaganza Music and market inside and outside Friday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Riley’s Tavern

Mark Jungers Friday, Oct. 13, 7 - 10 p.m. Second Fridays of the month 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Savage’s Wimberley

Donovan Hatcher Trio Friday, Oct. 13, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Jordan Nix; Opener John Brewer Friday, Oct. 13 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10-$12; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

The Porch

Frights & Sounds (Day 1) Friday, Oct. 13; Doors open at 8 p.m. both nights Tickets $15 129 E Hopkins St. #110

Happy Cow

Chris Max Band Friday, Oct. 13, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102 New Braunfels

The Marc

LayZ - Free show Friday, Oct. 13, 9 p.m. RSVP at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.

Riley’s Tavern

The Texases Friday, Oct. 13, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

SATURDAY

Native Plant Sale & Monarch Fest San Marcos Discovery Center

Saturday, October 14, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Event is free to attend;

Roughhouse Brewing

Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse Watch Party We're opening early to gather and watch the annual solar eclipse in our spacious parking lot. Saturday, Oct. 14, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

The Railyard

National Dessert Day Calories don’t count on National Dessert Day! Saturday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. 116 S. Edward Gary St.

Roughhouse Brewing

4th Annual HogtoberFest & Pecan Praline Bock Release Steinholding & polka music Saturday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

Industry SMTX

Frank Larossi Saturday, Oct. 14, from 1 - 3 p.m. Join us for mini-brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Allen Sosa (early show) Saturday, Oct. 14, 4 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Patio Dolcetto

Live Music with Nate Kearney Saturday, Oct. 14, 7 - 10 p.m. No cover 322 Cheatham St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Safely Limitless (late show) Saturday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Cheatham Street Warehouse

JJ and the .45s; opener Cooper Mohrmann Saturday, Oct. 14 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

The Porch

Frights & Sounds (Day 2) Friday, Oct. 13; Doors open at 8 p.m. both nights Tickets $15 129 E Hopkins St. #110

Riley’s Tavern

The Derailers Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

SUNDAY

Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday Runday Sunday, Oct. 15, 10:30 a.m. San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday Every runner gets a free beer 680 Oakwood Loop

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Oct. 15 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. 129 E Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Industry SMTX

DV Jazz Monthly on every third Sunday. Sunday, Oct. 15, from 1 - 3 p.m. Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Riley’s Tavern

Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, Oct.15, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Savage’s Wimberley

Steve Springer Sunday, Oct. 15, 4 to 7 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

WAKE THE DEAD COFFEEHOUSE

Cursed Movie Nights - “The Evil Dead” (1981) Movies every weekend this month! Sunday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

THE PORCH

Vance Loggins hosts weekly Open Mic Night Sunday, Oct. 15 from 8 - 11 p.m.