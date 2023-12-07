Local aviation is focus of guest speaker presentation at next Lions Club meeting

Bringing the message that the sky is the limit for the San Marcos Regional Airport, Cassidy Berenato, vice president of Texas Aviation Partners, will be the guest speaker at the San Marcos Lions Club’s meeting Friday, Dec. 8.

Club members stated that the noon meeting at the CASA building on Hunter Road will feature Berenato’s take on business development, negotiations and lease execution as well as the future of the facility located off Highway 21.

According to a club press release Berenato graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Public Relations and a minor in Business Foundations.

She joined the Texas Aviation Partners team in 2010 and brought with her extensive knowledge of property and project management.

In 2021, she was promoted from Director of Marketing and Business Development to Vice President.

New and prospective tenants at all TAP-managed locations work directly with Berenato. According to the press release, she strives to ensure a smooth and coordinated leasing effort for all parties.

In addition to managing the airport’s real estate portfolio, Berenato works closely with the Texas Department of Transportation Aviation Division and the Federal Aviation Administration’s regional office to secure federal funding for grant projects and to ensure compliance with federal regulations, provides oversight to marketing, and leads the effort for master plan implementation at the airport.

In addition to her work for the San Marcos facility, Berenato serves on the Board of Directors for the San Marcos Area Chamber and the Steering Committee for the Greater San Marcos Partnership’s Vision 2025 Economic Development Strategy.

Those interested in learning more about the local Lions Club, part of the largest service organization in the world, may contact any Lion or visit sanmarcoslionsclub. org.

The club operates the tube rental at City Park and provides monetary assistance to more than 70 local organizations annually. The club welcomes new members interested in helping to uphold its motto, “We Serve.”