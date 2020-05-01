Local businesses prepare to reopen under new guidelines

San Marcos businesses prepare to expand operations once again after Gov. Greg Abbott released plans for the first phase of reopening businesses.

On Monday, the new Executive Order (GA 18) outlined plans to cautiously reopen Texas businesses while prioritizing COVID-19 safety restrictions. Testing will also be increased across the state in order to monitor public health as some restrictions are lifted.

Starting Friday, businesses including restaurants, retail shops, movie theaters, malls, museums, libraries and single-person offices may reopen, limited to 25% capacity. Licensed healthcare professionals may return to work under the rules of their respective licensing agencies, and licensed hospitals must reserve 15% of their capacity for treating COVID-19 patients. Outdoor sports classified as “no-contact,” including tennis and golf, are allowed as long as they are limited to groups of four.

Restaurants such as Cody’s Bistro and Cafe on the Square plan to reopen at 25% capacity on Friday. According to several media reports, Simon Property Group plans to reopen San Marcos’ Premium Outlets on Friday as well.

“As a community, this is our opportunity to reopen our economy with everyone’s safety in mind,” Mayor Jane Hughson said in a statement. “We strongly recommend that residents and business owners incorporate masks or face coverings, practice safe distancing measures, initiate sanitation protocols, and continue responsible social practices so we can eventually open all businesses.”

Part of a regional COVID-19 task force, the Greater San Marcos Partnership and the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce have played a leading role in making sure the voices of business owners were heard and in providing support and information to them during the crisis and they continue to do so through the phased reopening.

“I feel that we are ready to reopen in some capacity and 25% is a starting point," said Jason Mock, president and CEO of the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce. “Let’s work at it, continue to abide by federal, state and local orders about social distancing in the best ways, and let’s be mindful that businesses need to get back up and running for employees and business owners. We want to continue to move forward. Businesses will do everything in their power to provide a safe situation for their customers.”

The taskforce quickly discovered that in San Marcos’ heavy-retail and-hospitality oriented economy, there was a group of businesses that were already at high risk, living month to month and dependent on Texas State University students, and another group that were prepared to weather the crisis temporarily, but it has gone on longer than was anticipated, according to GSMP President Jason Giulietti.

The traffic seen out and about in San Marcos indicates there is a demand for a sense of normalcy, Mock said, adding that many businesses are excited and ready to go after weeks of the economic shutdown but at the same time they exercise caution for fear that they may have to take further steps backward should there be another shutdown after a few weeks of limited business activity.

The governor’s order allows reopening but does not require it; local businesses can make the choice for themselves if they feel comfortable to reopen and if they can meet the parameters. Mock recites a list of standards for the restaurants that choose to serve patrons in 25% capacity like disposable menus, careful silverware dispensing, buffet restrictions, hand sanitizer at the front door among others.

Giulietti’s biggest concern is how long it may take to return to normal levels of commerce, “It will depend on how comfortable residents are with going to shops,” he said. “There is a benefit in that we are a younger county, so maybe we will bounce back a little faster.”

Mock recommends for those that feel comfortable enough, to visit food establishments that they know and trust.

“For anybody that is concerned about venturing out, just take your time," Mock said. "If you believe in an establishment and know they have provided good and clean service over the years, those guys are going to provide extra clean service because their livelihoods are at stake. No business owner wants a patron to get sick.”

From several surveys, the task force found that a common challenge to returning to normal operations is staffing. A large portion of the workforce has children, and with no school or childcare open, they may not have the workforce available to reopen, said Giulietti.

"Employees are making the same tough call as businesses are: whether returning to work is worth the risk of their health, their children's’ health, or their elderly parents’ health. Rest assured, GSMP knows that health safety is at the forefront of business owners’ minds these days, 'Employers’ utmost concern seems to be with their employees, to keep them employed as long as they could, and to make sure they are safe and feeling comfortable when they come back,” Giulietti said.

Another barrier to reopening is with supply chain management and whether businesses have the inventory ready to go. GSMP is providing experts in legal or accounting to help them slowly open and manage finances. Additionally, Giulietti fears that if businesses had to shut down again if cases were to rise in the next few weeks that it would be an even harder to blow to San Marcos.

After working in economic development through 9/11 and the 2008 crisis, Giulietti shared a piece of advice to businesses that are considering whether to reopen: “Get comfortable, make sure you have everything you need to reopen and follow the governor’s lead and slowly reopen. It would be in your best interest — anything we can do to get back to normal.”

Mock is hopeful that 25% capacity was the right measurement for the first phase and that the state may be able to move up to 50% capacity in the near future pending good public health outcomes.

Testing will also be increased across the state in order to monitor public health as some restrictions are lifted. San Marcos is getting additional testing sites as well as a state military assisted testing site, according to San Marcos Emergency Management Coordinator Rachel Ingle. Local government officials are also looking into acquiring serology testing to provide a better indicator of what portion of the population has been exposed and how the county can prepare for a possible next wave.

The state plans to expand testing to 25,000 tests administered per day in early May. If data from this additional testing shows that the virus is being appropriately contained, Phase 2 of the Governor’s plan to reopen Texas businesses could begin as early as May 18.

Ingle explains that an evaluation period between May 14 and May 18 will inform this plan by looking back on case rates, whether they have increased or decreased and how populations have succeeded with practicing social distancing. Whether or not local health indications show it’s time to reopen, businesses will do what they feel comfortable doing, Ingle said

“If folks don’t feel comfortable opening, then they won’t open. If the community doesn’t feel safe, they won’t go,” said Ingle.

The city is cautiously maintaining other closures like parks, libraries and playscapes and will continue to monitor the active case count and what the recovery rate looks like.