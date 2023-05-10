Local economy booms, sales tax allocations increase

As may be expected, the San Marcos economy is booming, mirroring the growth of the city’s population.

The sales tax rate allocation given by the Office of the State Comptroller for the city of San Marcos is 1.5%.

The sales tax allocation for April, representing sales made in February in San Marcos, has gone up 17.09% compared to the same month last year.

The amount allocated to the city for sales made in February is $2,791,361.18, up from $2,383,792.12 for the same period in the previous year.

The amount of allocations for the entire year to date is also up 11.69% from last year.

In the first four months of 2023, the city has received a total of $13,284,377.17 in allocations, and year to date for 2022 was $11,893,103.52.

The total tax allocations for all of 2022 was $38,016,330.75.

The tax rate allocation for unincorporated Hays County is 0.5%. The allocation for April representing sales made in February for the county is $2,295,395.13 which is up 18.64% from last year in the same period when it received $1,934,703.86. The payment to the county year to date is $10,400,216.32, which is up 7.16% from last year. In 2022, Hays County received $9,704,936.64 for the year by this time.

Three of the cities in Hays County are down from last year for this tax allocation period and two of the cities are down year to date compared to 2022.

Those down for this tax allocation period are Uhland, Mountain City and Hays City. T he two that are down for the year to date compared to last year are Hays City and Uhland.

The rest of the cities in the county have seen increases from last year in tax allocations compensation for both this time period and for the year to date.

Here’s how the rest of the county’s municipalities fared:

Buda:

Monthly allocation is $928,696.70, up 20.97%. Year to date total is $4,173,415.26, up 12.85%.

Dripping Springs:

Monthly allocation is $299,637.36, up 7.36%. Year to date total is $1,446,327.85, up 7.80%.

Hays City:

Monthly allocation is $1,912.33, down 30.64%. Year to date total is $8,863.25, down 13.51%.

Kyle:

Monthly allocation is $1,141,675.89, up 14.69%. Year to date total is $5,202,384.01, up 12.5%.

Mountain City:

Monthly allocation is $1,663.65, down 2.42%. Year to date total is $10,383.56, up 23.15%.

Niederwald:

Monthly allocation is $8,621.80, up 51.46%. Year to date total is $34,284.05, up 29.86%.

Uhland: Monthly allocation is $39,113.36, down 17.39%. Year to date total is $187,710.72, down 20.37%.

Wimberley:

Monthly allocation is $100,632.13, up 7.19%. Year to date total is $476,132.12, up 6.35%.

Woodcreek:

Monthly allocation is $12,897.42, up 105.03%. Year to date total is $38,129.69, up 24.02%.

Buda, Kyle, Uhland and San Marcos have a sales tax rate of 1.5%.

The sales tax rate in Dripping Springs is 1.25% and it is 1% in Hays City, Mountain City, Niederwald, Wimberley and Woodcreek.