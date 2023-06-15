Local funeral home announces new facility dedication

The Los Angeles Funeral Home, part of the Mission Funeral Home Family, is holding an Open House for the community today, calling it a time for family appreciation and a building dedication.

Funeral Director Ken Villasenor said the public is welcome to come to the funeral home located at 300 Cheatham St., starting at noon.

He said that a blessing conducted by clergy from St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in San Marcos will take place at 2 p.m.

Tours will be available of the new facility, he added.

The Open House is set to run until 6 p.m.

Villasenor said that Charles Villasenor will oversee the event. His parents, the late Charles and Lois Villasenor bought the funeral home, establishing a business that has served the community for approximately 55 years.

“The family has owned this funeral home since 1967-68,” he said, adding how much they feel a part of the history of San Marcos and its families.

Light snacks and door prizes will be part of the day’s activities.