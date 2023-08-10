Local grant deadline is early October

Pedernales Electric Cooperative is accepting applications for community grants and encourages nonprofits within, or surrounding PEC’s service territory to apply for up to $5,000 grants.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 2. PEC awards grants twice a year and nonprofits who receive them can use funds to support projects related to technology, capital improvements, and energy efficiency.

PEC’s latest grants provided $33,000 to local nonprofits. Since launching the program in 2016, PEC has provided more than $363,000 in funding to more than 87 organizations.

Recent recipient, Wimberley Institute of Cultures recognizes and preserves the archeological history and cultural resources of the Wimberley Valley.

PEC grants are funded exclusively by the generosity of PEC members through the Power of Change program.

Nonprofits may submit an application for a PEC grant by visiting pec. coop/grants.