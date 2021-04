Editor’s Note: In Thursday’s COVID-19 story, the Daily Record omitted a COVID-19-related fatality. This story corrects the error. We apologize for any confusion created by our mistake. A Buda man in his 60s died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department announced Thursday. Hays County has recorded 236 coronavirus-related fatalities since ...

