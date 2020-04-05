Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Local hospitals, clinics accepting PPE donations

Sun, 04/05/2020 - 12:00am

Local hospitals and clinics are accepting donations of N95, P95 or surgical masks as supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Hays County has pending requests to the state for Personal Protective Equipment. Some U.S. hospitals are accepting single use homemade and hand-sewn masks as their supplies run low, however the World ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020