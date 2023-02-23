Local Meteorologist Speaks To Bowie Elementary Students

KXAN meteorologist Kristen Currie gave a presentation to third grade students at Bowie Elementary on Feb. 21. Currie shared weather basics, going over the types of clouds, precipitation and weather events. She also went over the instruments meteorologists use to forecast the weather, including an anemometer, which measures wind speed; a weather vane, which is used to show the direction of the wind; and weather balloons, which carry instruments to capture weather data.

She offered students a behind the scenes look at what it’s like to be a TV meteorologist. She gave insight on her early-morning schedule, how forecasts are put together and how she shares the weather with the KXAN audience while on TV.

Students were given the chance to participate in the presentation. The students asked Currie questions such as what are the worst kinds of weather, why temperatures differ in different locations and how to stay safe during a flood.

Following her presentation, Currie shared that the students at Bowie would be featured during the station’s Wednesday morning newscast.