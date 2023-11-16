Local sewing guild presents quilted gifts

In the past, the San Marcos Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Sewing Guild has focused its attention on donating small-sized hand-made quilts to local organizations that serve children.

Recently, the guild chose a favorite program of its members– one that SMUUF has been involved with over the years, the School-Age Parenting Program at SMCISD, to be the recipient of the guild's current sewing expertise.

This month Sewing Guild member Kate Clayton volunteered to deliver 20 child-size quilts to Jennifer Vogel, program coordinator for the San Marcos Consolidated Independent District.

This program at the school serves teen parents by providing free child care so the parents can attend school and graduate.

In addition to funding, the program receives from grants and SMCISD, additional funds help keeps the Program running. Vogel points out that, 'Volunteers and donations are a valuable part of the services in helping teen parents, who often do not have family support, feel valued.'

The staff of 15 with the program serves about 180 teen parents and 50 babies annually. Vogel said she is proud of the positive impact the program has had in the community.

She said, 'The SMCISD School-Age Parenting Program addressed the repeat pregnancy rate with national averages hovering around 68%. SMCISD School-Age Parenting Program has been at less than 1% for over 10 years.'

Vogel said, 'The Sewing Guild quilts will be used to give to a mom, postpartum, who comes in for her homebound services to help her keep caught up with school as part of an incentive new-born pack.'

Vogel said she was grateful for what SMUUF and the Sewing Guild had done, adding, 'SMUUF has been a community who works to support all families. SMUUF has been a valuable partner to us for almost 10 years. This year your Sewing Guild is providing a loving gift to new young moms. We get to share with the teens how a community such as SMUUF Sewing Guild cares for them and their success.'

Other members of the Sewing Guild have been Ann Allen, Barbara Jacobson, Jeanne Garthwaite and Judy Telford.

For more information or comments, contact SMUUF Social Justice Chair, Jeannie Lewis, at jeannie@centurytel. net or (512) 353-2872.